Suspect wanted in Opelika for stealing purse from EAMC

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for theft at East Alabama Medical Center.
The Opelika Police Department received a complaint on Nov. 19 of a purse being stolen from the hospital. According to police, the victim’s credit card was used on the same day at Murphy Oil in Opelika.
Photos of the suspect and the vehicle she was driving have been released. The vehicle is believed to be a silver Dodge or Chrysler van.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or with information about the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Investigations division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.