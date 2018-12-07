Suspects wanted in Columbus for armed robbery at Eagles Trace Apts.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s robbery and assault unit is seeking the public’s assistance identifying armed robbery suspects
The robbery happened Nov. 23, shortly before 8 p.m. at Eagles Trace Apartments on Torch Hill Road. According to police, the suspects attempted to use the victim’s credit card at Wells Fargo Bank on Victory Drive.
Anyone on with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department Robbery/Assault Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-225-4313.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.