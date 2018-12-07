West Central Regional Hospital, GA Municipal Association celebrate 2018 Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - West Central Regional Hospital and the Georgia Municipal Association celebrated the 2018 Mayor’s Christmas Motorcade on Friday.
The hospital serves individuals with behavioral health challenges from Muscogee and surrounding counties.
Local high school bands and the Columbus Police Department also participated in the event. Festivities included a luncheon and program featuring singing, dancing, and musical performances by the individuals staying at the hospital.
Each year, local mayors rally the community around the hospital to provide gifts for those staying at the hospital during Christmas time.
