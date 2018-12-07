Wetumpka man arrested with 28 pounds of meth in routine traffic stop in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, GA (WTVM) - A central Alabama man was arrested with a large amount of methamphetamine in his vehicle after being pulled over in a routine traffic stop.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 6, a deputy with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office noticed a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup traveling on I-85 northbound near mile marker 13 with multiple traffic violations, including an obstructed tag and following too closely.
The deputy pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, David Chavez-Ortiz, who was found to be in the country illegally and was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
A patrol K9 found a narcotic odor coming from the vehicle and approximately 28 pounds of methamphetamine was found in the passenger compartment.
Chavez-Ortiz was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, driving while unlicensed, driving with an obstructed license plate and following too closely.
He is currently being held in the Troup County Jail without bond.
