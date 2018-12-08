AL Gov. Ivey Awards $6.3 Million to Help Crime Victims

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -On Friday AL Governor Kay Ivey announced the award of a $6.3 million grant to support crime victims, as they navigate the criminal justice system.
The grant was awarded to the Alabama Office of Prosecution Services to provide 88 certified victim service officers throughout the state.
Victim service officers are professionals trained to support victims of crime. They offer victims information, emotional support and help finding resources and filling out paperwork. The officers also may accompany victims to court proceedings and contact criminal justice or social service agencies to obtain assistance or information for victims.
“The criminal justice system can seem intimidating to people who have been victims of crime,” Governor Ivey said. “I am pleased to support this program which will provide knowledgeable professionals to help crime victims understand the court process and ensure that they know of other community resources that may further assist them.”
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.