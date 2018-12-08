‘I know you’re 15. What about it?’ 21-year-old EMT sexts girl he just treated, district attorney says

LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA (WPXI/CNN ) - A 21-year-old emergency medical technician has been arrested after authorities said he sent explicit photos to a 15-year-old girl.
Police allege the victim was a girl the suspect treated after an accident.
Joshua Patterson who used to work for Noga Ambulance, is in trouble for what authorities said he did after treating the young patient involved in the traffic accident.
Lawrence County detectives said Patterson took the 15-year-old victim's information and right after his shift, did an internet search for her.
Police said Patterson found her on Snapchat and started a conversation with the girl. Then, police said he started sending sexually explicit pictures of himself.
The girl asked Patterson if he cared that she was only 15, according to police records.
“What do you mean by that?” Patterson replied.
“My age, silly. You're older, I'm younger,” The girl responded.
“I know you’re 15. What about it?” Patterson then said, according to police records.
When questioned by police, Patterson admitted to everything and told them he knew it was illegal to send explicit photos.
