Inmate attorneys say Alabama prison system in contempt of court after understffing mental health professionals

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Attorneys for inmates are asking a federal judge to find the Alabama prison system in contempt of a court after failing to uphold an order to boost prison mental health staffing.
Last year, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson ruled that psychiatric care in the prisons was so “horrendously inadequate” that it created unconstitutional conditions in state prisons.
Attorneys for inmates then wrote that a court order requires 263 full time equivalent mental-health positions.
The state last month informed the court that it could not comply with the order and that the order is self wasn’t reasonable.
