LaGrange City Councilman named 2018 Physician of the Year

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The city of LaGrange and Wellstar Medical Center have officially named this year’s Physician of the Year: Dr. Tom Gore.
The award, given annually since 2007, recognizes an outstanding physician whose contributions have made a significant impact on patient care, the medical staff, and WellStar West Georgia. Dr. Gore was born and raised in LaGrange and has been practicing medicine as a cardiologist for more than 33 years now. He is also a talented musician.
Two team members in his medical practice nominated him, saying he is extremely compassionate and respectful to his patients and office staff. A medical assistant in his office said, “Patients put their trust in him 100 percent, and they will express to me how wonderful he is with his bedside manner and how whole-hearted he is. I fully agree, and I am so blessed to have the opportunity to work with him.”
Dr. Gore also is a strong, hands-on community advocate. He participates in countless volunteer opportunities, helps run a free medical clinic for those in need, and is currently serving his fourth term on the LaGrange City Council.
“It is impossible to know the number of lives Dr. Gore has touched as a physician and healer,” said Jerry Fulks, president of WellStar West Georgia. “As he attends to the physical needs of his patients, he also becomes their friend and confidante with his caring, compassionate and genuine approach to taking care of patients and their families.”
