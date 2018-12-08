Local business aims to acquire vacant MasterBrand facility

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The Auburn City Council recently approved the replacement of the MasterBrand Cabinets facility with Mint Julep Boutique’s online distribution warehouse.
The 270,000 square-foot industrial building has been vacant since Masterbrand Cabinets abruptly closed the facility and laid off over 400 employees in June.
“It’s a manufacturing facility, so if another manufacturer wanted to go in there, they could just buy it and go right in but because the people that are looking at buying it are not manufacturing anything, they are just using it as warehouse space, as a distribution center for internet sales. That’s conditional use. That means that they had to get permission from the council,” said Auburn City Manager Jim Buston.
The Mint Julep Boutique officials estimate the new distribution facility will house around 125 employees.
