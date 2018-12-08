Manufacturing company in Warm Springs, GA to permanently close

WARM SPRINGS, GA (WTVM) - A manufacturing company in Warm Springs, Georgia confirmed it will permanently close.
Georgia-Pacific will begin eliminating positions in mid-December. The mill employs more than 320 full-time employees.
Georgia -Pacific’s Wood Products will cease manufacturing operations due to overall market conditions, according to a company spokesperson.
The finishing and shipping departments will continue to operate until current work-in-progress inventory is depleted.
The company says since the 2007-08 recession, the construction market has continued to tighten due to higher interest rates and labor shortages. The company also says plywood continues to be challenged by less costly options.
All affected employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.