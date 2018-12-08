Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts annual tree lighting event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital held its tree lighting festival on Friday.
Guests came out to enjoy free refreshments and festivities such as music and games. There were also donations made Piedmont Columbus Regional’s NICU. Past patients who were in the NICU came back to engrave their name on ornaments that were put on tree.
“We have been here for 180 years and in those 180 years, the hospital has been a valuable and vital part of the community. It’s always good to give back and I have worked here for 39 years and I have seen how my hospital and my system gives back to the community,” said Program Director Nancy Williams.
Friday marked the 38th annual edition of the tree lighting and the event was open to the public. The tree will be lit through Christmas.
