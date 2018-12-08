Police issue warrants for a Randolph Co. man after he fails to register as a sex offender

CUTHBERT, GA (WTVM) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a local man with active warrants.
Police say Demarcus Williams currently has active warrants for Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in Terrell and Randolph County. He is described as 5′7″ tall and weighing about 145 Ilbs.
According to police, Williams may have recently moved to Cuthbert from Dawson, GA and failed to notify both Randolph and Terrell County prior to his moving.
The Sherriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.