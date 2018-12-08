Popular Ex-meteorologist arrested on charges of domestic violence and stalking

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A former meterologist and well known al man has been arrested on charged of domestic violence and stalking.
Al.com reports that Mark Prater was arrested Tuesday at this Moody home by Trussville and Moody police.
A protection from abuse request filed that day says Prater sent a woman 37 emails and called her 17 times that morning. It says he also showed up at the woman’s house and left a threatening note on her door.
Prater left WIAT-TV in April after working at the station for 10 years. The Associated Press named him Alabama’s Best Weathercaster in 1999.
