Sunday Looking Cold and Wet!

Rainy weather and gusty winds are overspreading the Valley this evening, and will continue to do so overnight as a strong storm system moves across the Southern US. Rain will be heaviest overnight, and up to 3 inches of rain is expected. Windy conditions are likely as well, with gusts over 30MPH expected overnight into tomorrow morning. With temps in the 40′s tonight into tomorrow, forecast is looking raw, and there is no option but to keep plans indoors. Heaviest rain will be over by tomorrow morning, but there will be lingering showers and mist tomorrow. Can’t rule out a light wintry mix Sunday night up towards Lagrange, with no accumulations with temperatures staying above freezing. We’ll dry out by Tuesday with sunshine returning until Thursday. Next storm system arrives Friday bringing another shot of storms. But lets get done with this weekends storm before we start focusing on the one at the end of next week.