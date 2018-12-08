Uptown Columbus hosts annual parade and tree lighting event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus hosted its annual tree lighting and parade event on Friday.
Attendees gathered to watch the tree lighting after the parade. A local high school band and chorus performed, and Santa was a very special guest for children.
“As you look around even now before the event, there’s so many people that wouldn’t usually be at the same event at the same time. To me and to our organization, it is so great and important to get people together,” said Becca Covington, social media marketing and special event coordinator for Uptown Columbus.
This year marked the 11th year the event has taken place.
