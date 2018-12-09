Auburn considering board changes

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - The city of Auburn may soon have a new way to appoint citizens to boards and commissions thanks to the boards and commissions task force.
The task force was recently created by newly elected Auburn mayor, Ron Anders. The task force, led by Ward 2 Councilperson Kelley Griswold and Ward 3 Councilperson Beth Witten, was created to evaluate the process for appointing members to the city’s boards and commissions.
“What we are basically trying to do is make sure that our process to allow people to apply and potentially our appointment process with that, we just want to make sure that that’s thorough and it’s fluid, and it works for our community in today’s Auburn,” says Anders. “We have also got a couple of boards and commissions that I feel like, and I believe the council feels like, are really elevated in importance and the scrutiny that it deserves.”
Mayor Anders says the task force would also look at how applications are reviewed for all city boards and commissions.
