Columbus Police crack down on the sale of alcohol to minors, 10 arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Special Operations Unit of the Columbus Police is committed to ending the sale of alcohol to minors in the city.
On Saturday, they conducted a 1 day operation where they visited 28 local businesses, mostly convenience and package stores. Of those establishments, ten employees at ten businesses sold alcohol to an underage patron and did not properly ask for identification. All 10 were arrested and charged with illegal Sale of Alcohol to a Minor.
Police say they occasionally put together these operations, but do not normally see this number of arrests.
Captain Debra Kennedy said “I can not explain the increase in the number of arrests but I can say we are vigilant in enforcing the laws and we are very proactive in checking to ensure everyone is complying with the law.”
