Happy National Pastry Day!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Eclairs, croissants, danishes, cream puffs- Are you drooling yet? Well, today is the day to give in to those cravings because December 9th is National Pastry Day!
The first pastries date back to ancient Rome and Greece, where filo-style pastries were made as meals and treats. However, pastries didn’t really become popular until medieval times, thanks to the introduction of pastry chefs.
The are 5 basic types of filo pastry, choux pastry, flaky pastry and puff pastry.
Due to their airy texture, croissants are puff pastries. Pies, however, have a regular pastry dough crust. Éclairs, on the other hand, are made with choux pastry, and strudels and cream puffs are made with a filo pastry.
Whatever kind you prefer, make sure to grab some today and celebrate.
