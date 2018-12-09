Monday Looking Cloudy and Cold

Few lingering showers are expected overnight into Monday as a strong upper level disturbance moves across the south. With temperatures in the 30′s tonight can’t rule out a light wintry mix north, with no accumulations with temps staying above freezing. Cloudy skies look to keep us in the 40′s on Monday, looking like another raw day. Looking ahead, we’ll dry out for TUE/WED with sunny skies and highs in the 50′s. Next few nights will be cold, especially Tuesday night, with a hard freeze possible. Remember to protect your pipes, plants, and pets. Our next storm system will move in late in the week, but as of now this looks like rain, with very little thunderstorm activity.