1 year after a double homicide at the Efficiency Lodge Hotel, family of victim is still hoping a suspect will come forward

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Saturday, marks one year since two people were found dead in a Columbus hotel. Saturday, family and friends of one of those victims say they’re still wanting answers to what happened at the Efficiency Lodge Hotel.
"To us justice would help us to deal with it better. Not knowing makes it hurt even worse. If we could get justice, we'll thank god for that," says Rashada King.
It's been a year since Rashada King last saw her childhood friend Kelsey Marshall, the 21-year-old victim who was found dead after being shot multiple times.
"I just couldn't believe it because I talked to her that same day. It was kind of pretty much was shocking to me. I really miss Kelsey," says King.
The family says instead of grieving, they want to focus on the impact that Marshall had on their lives and they say they don’t want to let her memory fade away.
"We’ve come here to have a good time and to celebrate her," says her mother Colette Marshall.
"This is for her. I'm excited yet sad still. We're going full force to celebrate Kelsey Marshall. If she were here I would tell her I love you, I love you, I love you," says Kelsey’s God-mother Elaine Jones.
Saturday, they held a celebration of her life at the Open-Door Community Center in Columbus. This family says the memorial is all about reflecting on the good times they've had with Kelsey instead of thinking of the negative outcome.
The family says there are still a lot of unanswered questions in the active investigation.
“It’s been a year and we want justice. She didn’t deserve that,” says King.
"Not only was she caring and loving but Kelsey to me was a role model, even in spite of the end of the story," says Jones.
They brought her favorite musician, her favorite teacher, and others close to her to come speak on her life. Shortly after the ceremony there was a balloon release for Marshall.
The case still under investigation. The second victim, 23-year-old Damian Belle also found dead in that hotel.
