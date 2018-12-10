AL Gov. Ivey Announces Inauguration theme

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s inauguration is right around the corner on Jan. 14th. The theme for the event will be “Keep Alabama Growing.”
Ivey inaugural committee co-chairs Jimmy Rane and Cathy Randall say the theme underscores Alabama’s campaign promises on job growth and education.
Ivey, who had been the state’s lieutenant governor, became governor last year when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. She won the office in her own right in November after defeating challenger Walt Maddox.
