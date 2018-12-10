Celebrate 65 years of WTVM with our anniversary special

Celebrate 65 years of WTVM with our anniversary special
WTVM 65th Anniversary Special
By Alex Jones | December 10, 2018 at 12:07 PM EST - Updated December 10 at 12:07 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - WTVM first hit the airwaves in 1953 and we’re still the Chattahoochee Valley’s top source of news.

We’ve created a special look back at the last 65 years of WTVM for you.

News anchors, reporters, weather persons, and sports anchors past and present will join the folks behind the scenes to show you what makes WTVM the leader for news.

The 65th Anniversary Special airs TONIGHT at 7p/6c on WTVM.

Please note that Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight will be preempted for the airing of our 65th Anniversary Special.

We hope you enjoy it!

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.