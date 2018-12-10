City of Columbus releases government holiday schedule

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With Christmas and New Years’s right around the corner, the City of Columbus is planning on an altered schedule for some of it’s services including waste management, bus systems, and animal control.
Here’s the official list of closures:
- City Government- Closed Dec. 24th and 25th as well as Jan. 1st. (Excludes emergency services such as fire, police, and EMS)
- Waste and Recycling- Will not collect on Dec. 24th or 25th. The Monday route pickup will be rescheduled to Wednesday. The Tuesday route pickup will be rescheduled to Thursday. The Thursday route pickup will be rescheduled to Friday and the Friday route pickup will be rescheduled to Saturday.
- Waste and Recycling- Will not collect on Tuesday, Jan. 1st. This pickup will be rescheduled to Wednesday.
- 311 Citizens Service Center- Closed Dec. 24th and 25th as well as Jan. 1st.
- Columbus Civic Center- Closed Dec. 24th and 25th as well as Jan. 1st.
- Ice Rink- Closed Dec. 24th and 25th.
- Parks and Recreation- Closed Dec. 24th and 25th. On Jan. 1st the Columbus Aquatic Center, Lake Oliver, Cooper Creek Tennis Center, Recreation Centers and Senior Centers will all be open from 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM.
- Animal Control- Closed Dec. 24th and 25th as well as Jan. 1st.
- METRA Bus Service- On Monday Dec. 24th, the bus service will run on a Saturday schedule. No buses will run on Dec. 25th or Jan. 1st.
- METRA Bus Service Administration Office- Closed Dec. 24th and 25th as well as Jan 1st.
- Recorders Court- On Monday Dec. 24th, the court will have an 8:00 AM session only. No sessions will be held on Dec. 25th or Jan 1st.
