Climate group: 14 activists banned by conference host Poland

A woman carries away a penguin sculpture made of newspaper, plastic bottles and other recycled materials, which was on display and gifted to her at an environmentally themed exhibit in Santiago, Chile, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Hundreds of penguin sculptures were gifted to visitors after the exhibit, organized by local media and the Bla! artists collective to raise awareness that some species of penguins are in danger of extinction. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix) (AP)