Columbus skaters take the ice for their annual Christmas show

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Crowds got an entertaining and festive treat as The Columbus Figure Skating Academy held its 4th annual Christmas Show on Sunday.
The skaters performed their talented tricks and routines to Christmas music. Some skaters were also decked out in holiday costumes.
The rink was founded in 2013 and now averages nearly 195 skaters a week.
Academy Director Robert Prezepioski thinks the event is great for crowds and skaters alike saying “you get on the ice, you’re gliding, and it just feels so free to you.”
