Columbus teens arrested, charged with trafficking meth

Columbus teens arrested, charged with trafficking meth
Devon Flemming, left, and Daevon Flemming, right
By Alex Jones | December 10, 2018 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated December 10 at 11:50 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A pair of Columbus teenagers have been arrested and charged with trafficking meth among other drug charges.

Devon Flemming and Daevon Flemming, both 18, were taken into custody on Dec. 9 at approximately 1:45 p.m. on 22nd St.

Police seized 29.6 grams of methamphetamine and 0.2 grams of marijuana.

Officers also seized $400 and a 1994 blue Pontiac Grand Prix, but they can be returned.

Devon is being charged with:

  • Trafficking a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana, less than one ounce
  • Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
  • Failure to signal a change or turn
  • No state driver’s license
  • Seat belt

Daevon is being charged with:

  • Trafficking a controlled substance
  • Possession of marijuana, less than one ounce
  • Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

Both are currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and are expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Dec. 11 at 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.