Columbus teens arrested, charged with trafficking meth

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A pair of Columbus teenagers have been arrested and charged with trafficking meth among other drug charges.
Devon Flemming and Daevon Flemming, both 18, were taken into custody on Dec. 9 at approximately 1:45 p.m. on 22nd St.
Police seized 29.6 grams of methamphetamine and 0.2 grams of marijuana.
Officers also seized $400 and a 1994 blue Pontiac Grand Prix, but they can be returned.
Devon is being charged with:
- Trafficking a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana, less than one ounce
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
- Failure to signal a change or turn
- No state driver’s license
- Seat belt
Daevon is being charged with:
- Trafficking a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana, less than one ounce
- Obstruction of a law enforcement officer
Both are currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and are expected to appear in Recorder’s Court on Dec. 11 at 8:00 a.m.
