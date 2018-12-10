CPD arrests 2 on multiple felonies each- Child pornography and enticement

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Sunday, The Special Victim’s Unit of the Columbus Police arrested a man charged with multiple felonies.
39-year-old Melvin Eugene Balkcom Jr. was arrested and charged with electronic child pornography and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
On Sunday, the unit also arrested a woman with multiple felony charges.
32-year-old Gracie Elizabeth Johnson was also arrested and charged with electronic child pornography and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
It is not yet clear if the arrests are related to each other. Both recorder’s court dates are set for Monday afternoon.
