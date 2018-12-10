CSU students representing university at Georgia Legislature

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two Columbus State University students are representing the school at the Georgia Legislature.
Victoria McCullor, a rising senior criminal justice major, and Dylan Fessler, a military veteran now studying sociology, will take part in the Georgia Legislative Internship Program.
35 interns are selected each year from students across the state.
The internships are paid and Columbus State University is also providing a $1,000 stipend to each student.
“I am very proud that two of our students were selected for this prestigious program,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “As a former senate page, I can attest to how valuable this experience will be for Victoria and Dylan. Not only is this a great example of experiential learning, I’m sure they will both be wonderful examples of CSU students during the upcoming legislative session.”
According to Georgia Legislative Internship Program, “once students are selected for the internship, they are assigned to offices in the Georgia House of Representatives or the Georgia State Senate. Each intern will serve a unique purpose in the process and have a multitude of different tasks to perform each day that may include legislative tracking, constituent services, media assistance, attendance at committee meetings, writing bill summaries and so much more. During their time at the State Capitol, interns will gain knowledge of how state government works, how the legislative process works, along with making lifelong career contacts and friendships.”
McCullor and Fessler begin the program in January 2019.
