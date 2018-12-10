CSU students representing university at Georgia Legislature

According to Georgia Legislative Internship Program, “once students are selected for the internship, they are assigned to offices in the Georgia House of Representatives or the Georgia State Senate. Each intern will serve a unique purpose in the process and have a multitude of different tasks to perform each day that may include legislative tracking, constituent services, media assistance, attendance at committee meetings, writing bill summaries and so much more. During their time at the State Capitol, interns will gain knowledge of how state government works, how the legislative process works, along with making lifelong career contacts and friendships.”