Families seek answers year after sons' bodies found

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - It’s been a year since the bodies of an Atlanta-based rapper and his cousin were found in Macon County.
Atlanta-based rapper Edward Jerome Reeves, also known as “Bambino Gold," and his cousin, Atlanta promoter Kendrick “Skooly" Marquize Stokes, were visiting their families in Montgomery last November.
“Nothing is going to take the place of our children, and then our biggest thing now is the fact that it’s been a whole year and we still don’t have justice for our sons," said Reeves’ mother Aieda Harris.
Reeves and Stokes were last seen at the Alabama National Fair on Nov. 5, 2017. The following day the vehicle Reeves and Stokes drove to Montgomery was found roughly 150 miles from Montgomery in Union City, Georgia.
Twelve days later, Reeves' body was found along County Road 13 in Shorter, Alabama, and the next day, deputies found Stokes' body on Silver Springs Drive.
Harris and Felicia Webster, Stokes' mother, are now asking for the public’s help in solving the case.
“We’re going to help to get to the bottom of it. It’s going to get solved one way or the other,” said Harris.
Back in May, investigators said they do not believe that the two men were killed in Macon County, even though that is where their bodies were found.
“They were going to meet a person or persons, and we believe that could have resulted in their deaths," said State Bureau of Investigation Agent Jason Dinunzio.
Both Harris and Webster said they believe someone knows something and that they will not rest until the case is solved.
“Our message is to the folks that did this to our sons, don’t think you got away now that you know time has passed. It’s been a year, but don’t think you got away because we’re still on it, you know we’re gonna be on you," said Harris.
If you have any information regarding the case, call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
