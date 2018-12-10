Georgia Governament will delay opening Tuesday due to weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has announced that they will delay the opening of state government facilities on Tuesday because of potentially slippery or icey road conditions in the northern part of the state.
The delay will be for one hour meaning the state government will open at 11:00 AM instead of the usual 10:00 AM.
The National Weather Service has warned that rain and overnight temperatures below freezing could leave black ice on roads in several northern and central Georgia counties.
The black ice threat is expected to diminish through the morning as temperatures climb above freezing.
“Our top priorities are to ensure the safety of Georgians and to allow the Georgia Department of Transportation to keep our roads as safe as possible," says Deal
