GoPro to move production out of China over tariff concerns

FILE - This Nov. 11, 2015 file photo shows the GoPro HERO4 Session action camera in Decatur, Ga. Action-camera maker GoPro says it will move production of U.S.-bound cameras out of China by the summer over tariff-related concerns. Companies have been voicing concerns over a looming trade war between China and the U.S. as both countries have been threatening tariffs against one another. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File) (Ron Harris)