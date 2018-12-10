More Dreary Weather for Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dreary weather not letting up just yet as we embark upon a new week. Once again, waking up to a damp and cold morning across the Valley, though nowhere near the widespread and persistent rain we saw over the weekend. Winds have died down a bit, but with a lingering breeze still in place, expect wind chills in the 30s and temperatures topping out at best in the mid to upper 40s.