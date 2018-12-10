More Dreary Weather for Monday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dreary weather not letting up just yet as we embark upon a new week. Once again, waking up to a damp and cold morning across the Valley, though nowhere near the widespread and persistent rain we saw over the weekend. Winds have died down a bit, but with a lingering breeze still in place, expect wind chills in the 30s and temperatures topping out at best in the mid to upper 40s.
Another round of light rain moves by the evening hours, though a wintry mix looks highly unlikely considering temperatures will still be well above freezing. Overnight, drier air will eventually push out any lingering clouds and rain putting us back in the middle 30s by Tuesday morning and at freezing by Wednesday. Past Monday, the forecast looks sunnier until our next rainmaker approaches later in the week, bumping up rain coverage again for Friday into early Saturday.
Despite the potential for clouds this weekend, rain chances look confined to Saturday, so hopefully the weather won’t be as miserable as what we saw over this past weekend. So, for Monday, stay warm and still have the umbrella around for later today!
