Muscogee County students host 1st community Chinese cultural performance

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - School board members, principals, teachers, and local students all gathered on Sunday for a very unique event. The International Language School of Columbus hosted a Chinese language and culture performance.
The event, held at Richards Middle School, showcased local students performing Chinese songs, Chinese dances, and Chinese stories.
This is the first bilingual program in Columbus Community to represent Chinese language and culture.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.