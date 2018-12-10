Sun Returns Tuesday!

The last bit of those showers will move through early tonight, with clearing expected by tomorrow morning. Going to be a cold start, but the good news is the sun will be back! High pressure will give us nice weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 50′s. We will likely see a freeze on Tuesday night, so remember to protect those pipes, plants, and pets. Looking ahead, our next storm system will bring rainy weather on Friday, no severe weather expected. Few lingering showers will be possible on Saturday morning, but we’ll clear up nicely on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.