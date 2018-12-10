Supreme Court of Georgia upholds conviction in 2012 Columbus barbershop murder

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A man convicted in the murder of a Columbus barbershop owner has had his conviction reaffirmed by the Supreme Court of Georgia.
26-year-old Danteviouse Doleman was found guilty of thirteen counts, including malice murder and several armed robberies, in May 2016.
According to the opinion released by the Supreme Court of Georgia, Doleman received a total of four life sentences and 71 years, some of which are served concurrently.
Doleman contends that there was insufficient evidence to convict him of the murder and armed robbery of 30-year-old Charlie Artis, a Columbus barbershop owner.
Artis was shot and killed outside his barber shop on Gunboat Dr. on Jan. 5, 2012.
Witnesses confirmed co-defendant Edward Lee as the shooter, while co-defendant Demetrice Scott was the driver of the getaway vehicle and Doleman was the passenger of the getaway vehicle.
Doleman is currently being held in the Wilcox State Prison in Abbeville, GA.
