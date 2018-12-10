Warriors named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of Year

The three-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors are the fourth team to be honored as Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year .
The Warriors join the 1980 U.S. hockey team, the 1999 U.S. Women's World Cup soccer squad and the 2004 Boston Red Sox as other team honorees.
Sports Illustrated announced the winner Monday, and editor-in-chief Chris Stone said the Warriors' honor is more about the celebration of the organization doing something unique over an extended period, while the other teams were honored for what they did in a certain year.
Alexander Ovechkin, who led the Washington Capitals to their first Stanley Cup title, Tiger Woods and LeBron James also received consideration.
The Warriors will receive the award during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday that will air on NBCSN on Thursday.
