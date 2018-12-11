Area colleges offering assistance to Virginia College students in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -It has been almost a week since Education Corporation of America announced it was closing more than half of its campuses, which includes Virginia College in Columbus.
Many students still fear they are out thousands of dollars in tuition costs as they struggle to find a school that will accept their credits.
Tuesday morning, Miller Motte Technical College, Andrews College in Cuthbert, Georgia, and Columbus Technical College were on-site at the local campus.
The three area schools provided students with assistance in transferring credits and hope of earning their degree.
How many credits will actually transfer will be answered on a case by case basis.
“All I’m going to do is pray. Put it in the Lord’s hand and let him guide you in the right way,” said Virginia college student, Tenent Mitchell.
It’s been one week and Mitchell is still scrambling to find a school that will accept his credits.
A second-year student at Virginia College, Mitchell said he only had one quarter left before graduating with a surgery tech degree.
It’s a similar story as hundreds are enrolled at the school.
“A lot of schools don’t even offer the same program. If they offer the program, most of the time, it’s going to be a certificate program versus a degree program,” said Mitchell.
The school fair was held from 10 a.m.. to 2 p.m.
Another similar event is scheduled on the campus for Friday.
