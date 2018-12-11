Columbus police searching for burglary suspect seen on surveillance camera

***PRESS RELEASE*** The Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is seeking any information about the individual in the attached video. This individual is wanted for questioning in connection with burglary activity. Anyone with information about this individual should contact the case detective. Case #18-010508 & 18-032886 Location: 6235 Cape Cod Drive Summary: This residence has been burglarized several times with in the last six months. The victim reported several items missing during that time. A camera was installed later, which captured a white male suspect attempting gain entry into the home again. If you live in the area of Cape Cod Drive, please be on the lookout for this individual. Report all suspicious activity to 9-1-1. Anyone with information about this individual and/or his identity should contact Detective Kevin Baldwin at 706-225-4337.