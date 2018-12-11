Columbus police searching for burglary suspect seen on surveillance camera

Burglary on Cape Cod Dr. in Columbus
By Alex Jones | December 11, 2018 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated December 11 at 10:53 AM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking for a suspect believed to have taken part in burglary activity.

A home in the 6200 block of Cape Cod Dr. has been reported to have been burglarized several times in the last six months.

The victim has also reported that several items were missing from the home during that time.

A camera was a later installed and recently caught a man attempting to get into the home.

Anyone living in the area of Cape Cod Dr. is asked to keep an eye out for this individual and report to 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to call CPD at (706) 225-4337.

Posted by Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit on Monday, December 10, 2018

