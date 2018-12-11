Culver’s, ALDI add to growing development in Phenix City, officials say

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - An ALDI supermarket and Culver’s eatery are two of the latest names set to make a new home in Phenix City, says city council.
Truck loads of dirt is the scene off Highway 280 in Phenix City where Halpern Enterprises is working on new developments.
Culver’s is a unique fast food restaurant offering what they call one of a kind burgers and frozen custard, according to their website. The restaurants are scattered across the Atlanta area and the next one closest to the Chattahoochee Valley is in Newnan, GA.
Many of you are probably familiar with ALDI grocery store. A unique shopping experience, the supermarket chain says they strive to keep prices low without sacrificing quality.
While machinery is doing work off Hwy. 280, the south side of the city is also building up.
The Villages at Crosswinds is centered around Renfroe’s Market, a Montgomery-based grocery store. The development will cover 22 acres on Hwy. 431 south.
Another shopping center on U.S. Highway 280 just in front of Walmart in Phenix City is expecting a Moe’s Southwestern Grill to add to the T-Mobile phone store and Aspen Dental that has already set up shop.
These developments come as the city recently signed a contract not to exceed $50,000 with Retail Strategies LLC – a nationwide retail recruiting company.
The company is expected to bring even more new shops to the city.
City officials say developers are working to bring more businesses to the area where ALDI and Culver’s will be along with the shopping center down the street where Planet Fitness is currently located.
