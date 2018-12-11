Finally having a nice day of bright sunshine after what seemed like endless cold, damp, and dreary days. High pressure is in firm control of our weather, and that means it’ll be freezing cold tonight. Temps will quickly plummet into the 30′s after sunset, and everyone will fall close to or below freezing tonight. Remember to protect those plants and pets! Wednesday is looking similar to today, staying in the 50′s, but that sunshine will make it feel pleasant. This will not last, unfortunately. Our next storm system will approach from the west on Thursday, turning our weather cloudy. This disturbance will close off into an upper level low, and move across the southern US Thursday-Saturday. Rain will overspread the Valley Thursday night, and last into Friday, with a few lingering showers into Saturday morning. No severe weather expected, just a good soaking rain. Should dry out for Saturday night and Sunday, which is great news. Beyond Sunday, we’ll be in a quiet weather pattern with highs in the 60′s and lows in the 30′s and 40′s. Next chance of rain won’t be until the end of next week.