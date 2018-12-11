GUEST SEGMENT: Piedmont doctor points out differences between flu and cold

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - If you’re suffering from a runny nose, sore throat and cough, how can you tell if you have the flu or just a common cold?
Dr. Frank Taddeo with Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Family Practice Center says that the symptoms of the two illnesses are the easiest way to differentiate the two.
Dr. Taddeo says the flu will come on very quickly, making you feel bad from one day to the next. Fever, chills and body aches are the signs doctors look for when diagnosing the flu.
The common cold is typically focused in the upper respiratory area: the nose and throat. The cold also will not have an abrupt onset, fever or body aches, typically.
Dr. Taddeo also says that the flu as been around since the 15th century when the first pandemic came about.
With approximately 49,000,000 cases of flu, 1,000,000 hospitalizations and 80,000 deaths last year, the flu can be very serious.
Dr. Taddeo also encourages everyone to get the flu shot each year as it changes from year to year.
