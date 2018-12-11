The Latest: Danish minister: no major changes to Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte pose for photographers at the start of a meeting in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018. Facing almost certain defeat, Prime Minister May on Monday postponed a vote in Parliament on her Brexit deal, saying she would go back to European Union leaders to seek changes to the divorce agreement. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, Pool) (Peter Dejong)