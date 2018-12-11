The Latest: Former Canadian diplomat detained in China

In this image made from a video taken on March 28, 2018, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, that Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat, was arrested Monday night in Beijing, China. The arrest comes amid a dispute between the two counties over Canada's arrest of a Chinese executive at the request of the United States. (AP Photo)