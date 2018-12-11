Sunshine Returns This Afternoon!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Finally rain has officially cleared the Valley, but we’ve been left with some patchy fog and lingering clouds in its wake; however, sunshine fights its way back by the afternoon and will help warm us up nicely into the low to mid 50s.
Overnight though, a combo of clear skies and calmer winds will bring temperatures down to the freezing mark, so make your cold weather preps before you head to bed this evening. Keeping sunshine in the forecast through Wednesday, but more clouds move back in Thursday with rain chances going up by Friday as our next rainmaker descends upon the Southeast. Any lingering showers should clear out by Sunday, putting us in much better shape than last weekend.
Thursday and beyond, highs look fairly seasonable and certainly more bearable than recent days—hanging out in the upper 50s and low 60s. For now, weather into next week looks dry and quiet.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.