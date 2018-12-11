5 suspects wanted in deadly shooting on MLK Blvd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Five suspects are wanted in a deadly shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Columbus.
The shooting happened Dec. 9 at the Sands Apartments and left 34-year-old Derrick Scott dead.
According to police, the five armed suspects attempted to enter the apartment unit that Scott was in. Scott was struck when gunshots were fired.
The Columbus Police Department was dispatched to the apartments around 10:44 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, they discovered Scott suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional where he died as a result of his injuries.
Photos of some of the suspects have been released.
The suspects are described as ranging in age from 16 to 21 years old, 5’5” to 6’0” and weighing between 140 to 200 pounds. The suspects were last seen running down MLK Blvd.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identity or about Scott’s murder is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4395.
