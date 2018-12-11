U-Haul unveils plans for storage facility in old Kmart building on Airport Thruway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The vacated Kmart building on Airport Thruway in Columbus is finding new life as a U-Haul self-storage facility.
“This location is perfect for U-Haul because it’s in the center of the city and just a few miles from Columbus State University,” said Rogar Bishop, U-Haul Company of Southern Georgia president. “We’re pleased to bring our state-of-the-art self-storage and moving services to this neighborhood.”
The property will create about 700 indoor self-storage units.
“Reusing old buildings has been a U-Haul staple for decades,” Bishop noted. “Most of our 1,800 U-Haul-owned and -operated stores are a product of adaptive reuse. We’re excited to employ our eco-friendly design here in Columbus.”
According to a press release, they will expect to maintain a staff of at least eight people once the store is completed.
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Columbus has been operating out of a temporary showroom since October.
