WTVM Editorial 12-11-18: Red Devils Coach “Finish”

(WTVM) - In a game seen right here, live, on WTVM last Wednesday, the Red Devils of Phenix City’s Central High looked heavenly versus their opponents from Birmingham.
It was the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 7A Championship game and proved to be a great match up.
Birmingham’s Thompson High School had a big name quarterback, or at least the brother of a big name, Taulia Tagovailoa, the little brother of the University of Alabama’s superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
The pride in Phenix City’s team was huge as game day approached, the school and the community rallied behind the team and the excitement was at a fever pitch.
The Phenix City team knows what it’s like to win. They were undefeated all season - a feeling very few teams of any sport get to feel, if ever.
Now, there they were, playing in Auburn’s famous home stadium, Jordan-Hare, a once in a lifetime experience, too.
At the half, the Red Devils were ahead 21 to nothing.
Phenix City Central would go on to score 52 points to Thompson's 7, to win only their second statewide title. The last time the Red Devils won was in 1993.
Head coach Jamey Dubose told us he focused his team this year on one word: finish.
Even the roundly defeated Birmingham team did their best to finish, they never quit.
Phenix City Head Coach Dubose said he told his players, you’re never complete in life until you finish what you start. We think that’s great advice for life off the football field, too.
Congratulations to the Phenix City Central High Red Devils for their devil of a season!
