Best and worst airports for Christmas travel

(RNN) – Christmas week is usually one of the busiest travel times of the year.
And it can be pretty daunting, depending on what airport you’re flying out of, as well as when and where.
The folks at Treetopia compiled federal data to figure out the airports, routes and airlines with the highest percentage of delays and cancellations, along with each one’s average delay time.
The best: Christmas Eve
The worst: 5 days after Christmas (Dec. 30)
The best: New Orleans to Houston
The worst: Dallas to San Antonio
The best: George Bush Airport Houston
The worst: Dallas Love Field
The best: Virgin America
The worst: Southwest Airlines
