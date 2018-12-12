Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson hits gavel for the last time in council chambers

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -After eight years at the helm, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson conducted her final meeting in the Columbus Council Chambers Tuesday morning.
She stood at the podium for guests speaking to council as city leaders honored Tomlinson with kind words and memories about her leadership.
She also heard a lengthy list of achievements at today’s city council meeting. Among them, some big savings including $55 million in pension cost savings and $3 to $4 million a year in health insurance costs. Tomlinson said her biggest moments for the city was avoiding disaster and reforming the budget without using reserve funds, something she said hasn’t been done in 16 years.
"We’re in the best financial health I think the city’s been in, in a very very long time. We are operating very efficiently and we are very much poised for great prosperity. So when everything starts to turn around and when Fort Benning starts booming again, and it already has started, there’s going to be great great things for Columbus, Georgia,” explained Tomlinson.
Tomlinson also said it’s been her joy and privilege to serve. She credits the citizens of Columbus and city council for standing with her to accomplish those things.
Tomlinson added she feels she is leaving the city in good hands to former city councilor and Mayor-elect Skip Henderson.
