CPD investigating home invasion, assault, armed robbery on Victory Dr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating an early morning incident on Victory Dr.
Officers were dispatched to the Colony Inn located in the 4300 block of Victory Dr. just before 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 11.
According to police reports, police are investigating this incident as a home invasion, aggravated assault, robbery with a weapon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
There is no word on if any injuries were sustained during this crime.
This case is still under investigation.
